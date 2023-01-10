Immutable X Self Reported Market Cap Hits $276.41 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Immutable X token can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. Immutable X has a market cap of $276.41 million and approximately $19.45 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003556 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.13 or 0.00445112 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.47 or 0.01301190 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,445.25 or 0.31424980 BTC.
About Immutable X
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Immutable X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Immutable X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.