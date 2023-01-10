Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ingevity from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.81. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $79.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.39 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 13.90%. On average, analysts predict that Ingevity will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $127,792.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $66,631.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,006,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,106 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ingevity by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Ingevity by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 43,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

