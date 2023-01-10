Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Downgraded by CIBC

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

INE has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.95.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down C$0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.80. 219,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,736. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -166.00. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$20.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

