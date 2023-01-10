InPlay Oil Corp. (IPOOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, January 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

InPlay Oil Stock Up 3.8 %

IPOOF stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $189.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.93. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 53.39% and a net margin of 54.69%. The company had revenue of $43.69 million during the quarter.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

