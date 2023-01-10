Insider Buying: Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Purchases 12 Shares of Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) insider Graeme Watt bought 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,246 ($15.18) per share, with a total value of £149.52 ($182.16).
Graeme Watt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Graeme Watt sold 26,631 shares of Softcat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,209 ($14.73), for a total transaction of £321,968.79 ($392,262.17).
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Graeme Watt bought 13 shares of Softcat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,222 ($14.89) per share, with a total value of £158.86 ($193.54).
Softcat Price Performance
SCT stock traded down GBX 45.47 ($0.55) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,197.53 ($14.59). 805,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,461. Softcat plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,059 ($12.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,922 ($23.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,235.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,255.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,260.00.
Softcat Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCT shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,010 ($24.49) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,900 ($23.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
About Softcat
Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
