Insider Selling: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) CEO Sells 56,400 Shares of Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $1,689,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,352,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,392,211.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,607. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $69.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $827.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.43.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $208.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 57.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently issued reports on AOSL. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

