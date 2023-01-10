Insider Selling: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) CEO Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert James Gamgort also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

On Tuesday, November 1st, Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Robert James Gamgort sold 92,948 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $3,533,882.96.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,133,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,121,091. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.