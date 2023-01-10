Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $101,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,078.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $8.55. 7,297,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,444,723. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 149.53%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. Research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 38.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.