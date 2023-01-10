Insider Selling: The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $2,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,644.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE TTC traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $115.33. 15,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,579. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.79. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $115.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter worth about $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Toro by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after acquiring an additional 719,203 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Toro by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,269,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,499,000 after acquiring an additional 642,703 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,198,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,218,000 after acquiring an additional 575,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Toro by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,862,000 after acquiring an additional 476,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

About Toro

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

