Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells 9,556 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Mott sold 9,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $229,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,320,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,690,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.82. 426,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.92. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $25.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.17 and a beta of -0.15.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 35.87% and a negative return on equity of 51.67%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,352,000 after buying an additional 86,363 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

