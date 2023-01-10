Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $796,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 0.7% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,319,000 after acquiring an additional 603,423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after purchasing an additional 240,210 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after purchasing an additional 174,097 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,335,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,852,000 after purchasing an additional 172,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 781,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,580,000 after buying an additional 137,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $428.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $127.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

