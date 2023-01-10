Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 322 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $216.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.02. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $311.32.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

