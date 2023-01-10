Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Decreased by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,476 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,388,912 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $61,562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 12.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 19.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 123,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 8.2% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Intel Trading Up 2.0 %

INTC stock opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $120.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.