Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Hall Private Wealth Advisors

Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 187,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 2.8% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $121.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

