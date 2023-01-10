International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $5.72 Million in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 177,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,000. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF makes up 1.1% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 935,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,478,000 after buying an additional 125,315 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 182,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,872,000.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAN traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.80. 575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,669. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $20.46.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.