International Paper (NYSE:IP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

International Paper has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years. International Paper has a dividend payout ratio of 58.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Paper to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.63. 187,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 65.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 37.9% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.