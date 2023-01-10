Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP James Alexander Chriss Sells 597 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Alexander Chriss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05.

INTU traded down $6.27 on Tuesday, hitting $389.07. 28,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,162. The company has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.25. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $589.57.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

