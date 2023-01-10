Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,897 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Addison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Addison Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,825.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,356,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,729 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 194.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 601,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 397,365 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,877,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,795,000 after purchasing an additional 342,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,894.3% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 318,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 308,154 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $21.47.

