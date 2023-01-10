Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for January 10th (A, AGESY, AMED, AMPS, AMRC, AMT, ARCO, ATRC, AVEO, AVT)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, January 10th:
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $170.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $150.00.
ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $245.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $215.00.
Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Avnet (NYSE:AVT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $38.44 target price on the stock.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.
Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Crown (NYSE:CCK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $76.36 price target on the stock.
Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $119.00.
Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.
Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating.
HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Mizuho currently has $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.
Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.
Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
FMC (NYSE:FMC) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $145.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $125.00.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $370.14 target price on the stock.
GSK (NYSE:GSK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.36 price target on the stock.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $202.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $175.00.
Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $88.75 target price on the stock.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. Odeon Capital Group LLC currently has $171.76 target price on the stock.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $200.00 price target on the stock.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was upgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $167.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $160.00.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $71.00.
Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.
The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $176.27 target price on the stock.
Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ryder System (NYSE:R) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Stem (NYSE:STEM) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.
AT&T (NYSE:T) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.
Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock.
TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $220.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $183.00.
Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00.
United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $51.79 target price on the stock.
Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Mizuho currently has $140.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.
