Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for January 10th (A, AGESY, AMED, AMPS, AMRC, AMT, ARCO, ATRC, AVEO, AVT)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, January 10th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $170.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $150.00.

Get Agilent Technologies Inc alerts:

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $245.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $215.00.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $38.44 target price on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $76.36 price target on the stock.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $119.00.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Mizuho currently has $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $145.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $125.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $370.14 target price on the stock.

GSK (NYSE:GSK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.36 price target on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $202.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $175.00.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $88.75 target price on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. Odeon Capital Group LLC currently has $171.76 target price on the stock.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $200.00 price target on the stock.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was upgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $167.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $160.00.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $71.00.

Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $176.27 target price on the stock.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

AT&T (NYSE:T) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $220.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $183.00.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $51.79 target price on the stock.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Mizuho currently has $140.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.