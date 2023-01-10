IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 638.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.13.

IQV traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.08. 7,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,298. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.94. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $263.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

