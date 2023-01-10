iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Trading 4.3% Higher

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.64 and last traded at $91.59. 562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 270,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRTC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.64.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 10.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.36 and a 200-day moving average of $124.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $103.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.43 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.31% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,927,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,607,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

