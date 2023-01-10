iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Increased by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. One Day In July LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $32,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 586.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,225. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.81. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

