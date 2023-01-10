iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Stock Holdings Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 317,483 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.52% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $23,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 28,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

FXI traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $31.26. The company had a trading volume of 791,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,828,180. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

