iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,543 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up 1.6% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 420,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 33,304 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average of $58.43. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

