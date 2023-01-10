iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,072 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $112.80.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

