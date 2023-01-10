iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $85.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.80. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $107.08.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

