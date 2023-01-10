iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Antonetti Capital Management LLC

Antonetti Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30,562 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLOT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194,969 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

