iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.1% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 216.4% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $109.03 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $130.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.42 and its 200 day moving average is $107.56.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

