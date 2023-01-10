iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 371,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,160 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $79.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

