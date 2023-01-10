iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Trimmed by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $115.72.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

