iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Cut by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $149.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.36. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.09.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

