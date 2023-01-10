iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 3.2% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IJR opened at $97.03 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $114.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.47 and a 200-day moving average of $96.37.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

