iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 3.2% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $114.49.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.