iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth about $799,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth about $648,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,523 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.78. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.