iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stake Increased by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 3,484.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,958,223 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,525,468 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24.

