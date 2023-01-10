Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $178.20 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $155.44 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

