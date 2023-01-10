James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $10,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $273,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $162.35. The stock had a trading volume of 943 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,933. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.45 and its 200-day moving average is $158.86. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $182.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

