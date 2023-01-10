James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,785 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $41,000. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,287 shares of company stock valued at $20,842,072. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.0 %

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,361,492. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.44 and its 200-day moving average is $152.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The company has a market cap of $388.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

