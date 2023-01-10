James Investment Research Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,242 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CBRE Group by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $81.58. 9,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,614. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.59. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $107.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

