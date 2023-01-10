James Investment Research Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.33.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.03. 53,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,241,846. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $185.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,232,833.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.