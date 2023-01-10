James Investment Research Inc. Has $4.76 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $97.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,034. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.70.

