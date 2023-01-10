James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 0.9% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $720.43.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $5.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $747.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,213. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $710.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $663.05. The firm has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $899.97.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

