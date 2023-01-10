James Investment Research Inc. Sells 2,007 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 1.0% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,835 shares of company stock valued at $128,031,799 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.45.

NYSE LLY traded down $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $347.31. 25,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,931. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.29. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.25. The firm has a market cap of $330.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

