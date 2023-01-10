James Investment Research Inc. Trims Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,043 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 28,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in United Rentals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Rentals Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.58.

URI stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $350.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $388.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.53 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

