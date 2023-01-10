JCSD Capital LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

JCSD Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Western Alliance Bancorporation accounts for about 2.4% of JCSD Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

NYSE WAL opened at $63.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $54.86 and a 12 month high of $124.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 15.40%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

