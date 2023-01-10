JCSD Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

JCSD Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 202,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 25,683 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter worth $642,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 148,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in FB Financial in the second quarter valued at $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FBK. Janney Montgomery Scott cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Hovde Group cut FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

FB Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

FB Financial stock opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.05. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $47.40.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.13). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $133.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FB Financial news, Director Agenia Clark sold 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $115,905.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at $338,558.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Agenia Clark sold 2,759 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $115,905.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at $338,558.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.06 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,668.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

