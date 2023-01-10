JCSD Capital LLC Takes Position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 118,455 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000. CNB Financial accounts for approximately 3.7% of JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in CNB Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 135,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $495.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CNB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08.

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 million. Research analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

