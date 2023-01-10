Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €35.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of AIXA opened at €28.99 ($31.17) on Friday. Aixtron has a 1 year low of €15.20 ($16.34) and a 1 year high of €32.21 ($34.63). The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.24.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

