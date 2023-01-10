Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,500 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.82) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,500 ($54.82) to GBX 4,000 ($48.73) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,800 ($58.48) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($52.39) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($42.64) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($47.51) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,082.31 ($49.74).

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,195 ($51.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. The stock has a market cap of £106.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,151.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,126.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,998.06. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,249.50 ($51.77).

Unilever Increases Dividend

About Unilever

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of GBX 37.22 ($0.45) per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

