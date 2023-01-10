Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57, Yahoo Finance reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.75. 1,555,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,300. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average of $33.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $41.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JEF. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after acquiring an additional 233,844 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

